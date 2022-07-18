Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Campbell Soup (CPB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Campbell Soup is one of 199 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Campbell Soup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CPB has returned about 12.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 0.2%. As we can see, Campbell Soup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, General Mills (GIS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.2%.

For General Mills, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Campbell Soup is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.4% so far this year, so CPB is performing better in this area. General Mills is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Campbell Soup and General Mills. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.