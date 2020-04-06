Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Campbell Soup (CPB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Campbell Soup is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CPB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 6.53% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CPB has moved about 0.22% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 20.43% on average. This means that Campbell Soup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CPB belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.70% so far this year, so CPB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on CPB as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

