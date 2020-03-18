Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Campbell Soup (CPB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Campbell Soup is one of 176 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CPB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 2.98% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CPB has moved about 8.94% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 19.62%. This means that Campbell Soup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CPB belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 20.43% so far this year, so CPB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track CPB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

