Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Campbell Soup (CPB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Campbell Soup is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Campbell Soup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CPB has returned 32.4% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.5%. As we can see, Campbell Soup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is JAPAN TOB (JAPAY). The stock is up 6.1% year-to-date.

In JAPAN TOB's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Campbell Soup belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.8% so far this year, so CPB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, JAPAN TOB falls under the Tobacco industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.1%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Campbell Soup and JAPAN TOB. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

