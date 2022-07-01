Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Campbell Soup (CPB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Campbell Soup is one of 199 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Campbell Soup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CPB has returned about 10.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 0.2%. This means that Campbell Soup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Coca-Cola (KO) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.3%.

Over the past three months, Coca-Cola's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Campbell Soup belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.6% this year, meaning that CPB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Coca-Cola belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #144. The industry has moved -0.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Campbell Soup and Coca-Cola. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

