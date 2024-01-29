Is Cameco (CCJ) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cameco (CCJ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Cameco is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cameco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ's full-year earnings has moved 18% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CCJ has gained about 7.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 6.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cameco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Uranium Energy (UEC) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.1%.

The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy's current year EPS has increased 57.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cameco is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 56 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.8% so far this year, so CCJ is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Uranium Energy is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cameco and Uranium Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.