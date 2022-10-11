Is Cameco (CCJ) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cameco (CCJ) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cameco is one of 244 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cameco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ's full-year earnings has moved 80.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CCJ has returned 16.4% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 14.1%. This means that Cameco is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CF Industries (CF). The stock is up 50.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CF Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cameco belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.9% this year, meaning that CCJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CF Industries, however, belongs to the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #193. The industry has moved +26.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Cameco and CF Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.