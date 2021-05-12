Is Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Cambium Networks's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cambium Networks had debt of US$51.8m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$71.2m over a year. However, it also had US$51.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$613.0k.

How Strong Is Cambium Networks' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:CMBM Debt to Equity History May 12th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cambium Networks had liabilities of US$95.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$32.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$51.2m and US$71.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.97m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that Cambium Networks' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.30b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. But either way, Cambium Networks has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Cambium Networks's debt of just 0.015 times EBITDA is really very modest. And this impression is enhanced by its strong EBIT which covers interest costs 7.0 times. Although Cambium Networks made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$36m in EBIT over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cambium Networks's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, Cambium Networks actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Cambium Networks's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its net debt to EBITDA is also very heartening. Zooming out, Cambium Networks seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Cambium Networks you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

