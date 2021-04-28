Is Cambium Networks (CMBM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cambium Networks (CMBM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cambium Networks is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMBM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMBM's full-year earnings has moved 48.84% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CMBM has returned about 146.41% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 14.74% on average. This shows that Cambium Networks is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CMBM belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #116 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.85% this year, meaning that CMBM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CMBM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.