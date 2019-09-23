Is Callaway Golf (ELY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Callaway Golf (ELY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ELY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also note that ELY holds a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ELY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.01. Over the last 12 months, ELY's PEG has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.64.

Investors should also recognize that ELY has a P/B ratio of 2.45. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.65. ELY's P/B has been as high as 3.06 and as low as 1.80, with a median of 2.17, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that ELY has a P/CF ratio of 16.84. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. ELY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.80. Over the past 52 weeks, ELY's P/CF has been as high as 18.20 and as low as 10.43, with a median of 13.01.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Callaway Golf is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ELY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.