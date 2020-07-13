Is Calix (CALX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Calix (CALX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Calix is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 606 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CALX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALX's full-year earnings has moved 250% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CALX has returned 81.87% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 17.37%. This means that Calix is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CALX belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.89% so far this year, meaning that CALX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CALX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

