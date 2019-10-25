Is Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Caleres Inc. (CAL). CAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.61, which compares to its industry's average of 25.32. Over the past year, CAL's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.23 and as low as 5.76, with a median of 9.99.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CAL has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.81.

Finally, our model also underscores that CAL has a P/CF ratio of 15.70. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CAL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 26.84. Over the past year, CAL's P/CF has been as high as 21.59 and as low as 7.66, with a median of 14.85.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Caleres Inc. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CAL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

