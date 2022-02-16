Is Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Caleres Inc. is one of 277 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CAL has moved about 2.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -6.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Caleres Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Delta Apparel (DLA). The stock is up 4.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel's current year EPS has increased 11.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Caleres Inc. is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.9% so far this year, so CAL is performing better in this area.

Delta Apparel, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved -12.9% so far this year.

Caleres Inc. and Delta Apparel could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.