Is Caleres Inc. (CAL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Caleres Inc. (CAL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Caleres Inc. is one of 276 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 20.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CAL has gained about 2.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.6%. This shows that Caleres Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Delta Apparel (DLA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.9%.

For Delta Apparel, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

