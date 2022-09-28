Is Caleres (CAL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Caleres Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 288 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CAL has gained about 6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -40.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Caleres Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.2%.

The consensus estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment's current year EPS has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 39.9% so far this year, so CAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, World Wrestling Entertainment belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved -34.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Caleres Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment as they could maintain their solid performance.





