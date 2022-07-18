Is Caleres (CAL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Caleres Inc. (CAL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Caleres Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 290 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CAL has returned about 17.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 34.3%. This means that Caleres Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Civeo (CVEO). The stock has returned 27.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Civeo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 92.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 35.3% so far this year, meaning that CAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Civeo belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved -19.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Caleres Inc. and Civeo. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.