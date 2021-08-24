Is Caleres (CAL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Caleres (CAL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Caleres is one of 260 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 57.69% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CAL has moved about 51.56% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -4.20%. This means that Caleres is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CAL belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.70% this year, meaning that CAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CAL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

