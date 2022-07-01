Is Caleres (CAL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Caleres Inc. is one of 290 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CAL has gained about 15.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 35.5% on average. As we can see, Caleres Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Civeo (CVEO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35%.

Over the past three months, Civeo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 92.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 37% so far this year, meaning that CAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Civeo, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #39. The industry has moved -22.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Caleres Inc. and Civeo as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.