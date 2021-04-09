Is CalAmp's (NASDAQ:CAMP) 118% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 118%. It's also good to see the share price up 14% over the last quarter. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 50% in the last three years.

CalAmp wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year CalAmp saw its revenue shrink by 6.7%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 118% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on CalAmp

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CalAmp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 118% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CalAmp better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for CalAmp you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



