Is CaixaBank (CAIXY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is one of 887 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAIXY's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CAIXY has gained about 15% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 22.1%. This shows that CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Capital City Bank (CCBG). The stock has returned 25.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Capital City Bank's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.8% this year, meaning that CAIXY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Capital City Bank falls under the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this industry has 63 stocks and is ranked #27. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.3%.

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR and Capital City Bank could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





