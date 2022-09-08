Is CaixaBank (CAIXY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAIXY's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CAIXY has gained about 5.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -14.1%. As we can see, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Chubb (CB). The stock is up 0.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Chubb's current year EPS has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.9% so far this year, so CAIXY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Chubb belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #151. The industry has moved -4.3% year to date.

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR and Chubb could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





