Is CAI International (CAI) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of CAI International (CAI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

CAI International is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CAI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAI's full-year earnings has moved 9.21% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CAI has returned 25.80% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 11.55% on average. As we can see, CAI International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CAI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.14% so far this year, so CAI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on CAI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

