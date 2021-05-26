Is CAI International (CAI) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of CAI International (CAI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CAI International is one of 142 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CAI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAI's full-year earnings has moved 13.85% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CAI has gained about 26.60% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 7.97% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CAI International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CAI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #129 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.78% this year, meaning that CAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to CAI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

