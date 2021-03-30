Is CAI International (CAI) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CAI International (CAI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CAI International is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CAI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAI's full-year earnings has moved 40.95% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CAI has returned about 45.58% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 10.02%. This shows that CAI International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CAI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.36% this year, meaning that CAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to CAI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

