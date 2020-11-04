Is CAI International (CAI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is CAI International (CAI). CAI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.38 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.37. Over the past year, CAI's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.76 and as low as 3.84, with a median of 7.29.

We should also highlight that CAI has a P/B ratio of 0.84. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.92. Over the past 12 months, CAI's P/B has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.66.

Finally, we should also recognize that CAI has a P/CF ratio of 3.47. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CAI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.93. Over the past year, CAI's P/CF has been as high as 3.96 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 2.64.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in CAI International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CAI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

