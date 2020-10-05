Is CAI International (CAI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is CAI International (CAI). CAI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69. Over the past 52 weeks, CAI's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.76 and as low as 3.84, with a median of 7.29.

We should also highlight that CAI has a P/B ratio of 0.81. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.92. Over the past 12 months, CAI's P/B has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.65.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CAI has a P/CF ratio of 3.92. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CAI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.93. Over the past year, CAI's P/CF has been as high as 4 and as low as 1.27, with a median of 2.60.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in CAI International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CAI is an impressive value stock right now.

