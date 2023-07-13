Is Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Caesars Entertainment (CZR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Caesars Entertainment is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 282 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Caesars Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CZR's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CZR has returned 28% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 14.6%. As we can see, Caesars Entertainment is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is G-III Apparel Group (GIII). The stock is up 47.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, G-III Apparel Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Caesars Entertainment belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.5% so far this year, meaning that CZR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, G-III Apparel Group falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #108. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.5%.

Caesars Entertainment and G-III Apparel Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

