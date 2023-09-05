Is Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. is one of 223 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cadre Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDRE's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CDRE has moved about 29.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 12.7% on average. As we can see, Cadre Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Circor (CIR) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 132%.

The consensus estimate for Circor's current year EPS has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Cadre Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.9% so far this year, so CDRE is performing better in this area.

Circor, however, belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved +25.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Cadre Holdings, Inc. and Circor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

