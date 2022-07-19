Is Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Cadence Design Systems Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cadence Design Systems had US$347.8m in debt in April 2022; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$1.13b in cash, leading to a US$787.0m net cash position.

NasdaqGS:CDNS Debt to Equity History July 19th 2022

A Look At Cadence Design Systems' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cadence Design Systems had liabilities of US$960.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$674.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.13b in cash and US$380.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$119.3m.

Having regard to Cadence Design Systems' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$42.8b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Cadence Design Systems also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Another good sign is that Cadence Design Systems has been able to increase its EBIT by 24% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cadence Design Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Cadence Design Systems may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Cadence Design Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Cadence Design Systems has US$787.0m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 125% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$1.2b. So is Cadence Design Systems's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cadence Design Systems you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

