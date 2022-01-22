Is Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Cadence Design Systems's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cadence Design Systems had debt of US$347.4m at the end of October 2021, a reduction from US$696.6m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$1.01b in cash, leading to a US$666.4m net cash position.

NasdaqGS:CDNS Debt to Equity History January 22nd 2022

How Strong Is Cadence Design Systems' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cadence Design Systems had liabilities of US$907.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$675.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.01b as well as receivables valued at US$335.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$233.8m.

This state of affairs indicates that Cadence Design Systems' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$41.1b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cadence Design Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Cadence Design Systems has boosted its EBIT by 34%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cadence Design Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Cadence Design Systems has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Cadence Design Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Cadence Design Systems's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$666.4m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$940m, being 129% of its EBIT. So is Cadence Design Systems's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Cadence Design Systems , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

