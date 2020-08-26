Is Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cadence Design Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 604 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CDNS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS's full-year earnings has moved 16.77% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CDNS has moved about 60.41% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 26.33% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Cadence Design Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CDNS belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.83% so far this year, meaning that CDNS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CDNS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

