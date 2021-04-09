Is CACI International Inc's(NYSE:CACI) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

CACI International's (NYSE:CACI) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on CACI International's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CACI International is:

13% = US$374m ÷ US$2.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

CACI International's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, CACI International seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to CACI International's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between CACI International's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 16% in the same period.

NYSE:CACI Past Earnings Growth April 9th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is CACI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CACI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is CACI International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with CACI International's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

