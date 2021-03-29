Is CACI International (CACI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CACI International (CACI). CACI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.50, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.04. Over the past year, CACI's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.09 and as low as 13.73, with a median of 15.72.

Investors will also notice that CACI has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CACI's industry has an average PEG of 2.76 right now. Within the past year, CACI's PEG has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.45.

We should also highlight that CACI has a P/B ratio of 2.15. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.17. CACI's P/B has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 1.81, with a median of 2.14, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CACI has a P/S ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.76.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CACI International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CACI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

