Is CACI International (CACI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is CACI International (CACI). CACI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.30, which compares to its industry's average of 21.34. Over the past year, CACI's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.09 and as low as 12.36, with a median of 15.73.

Investors will also notice that CACI has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CACI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.80. Within the past year, CACI's PEG has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.44.

Another notable valuation metric for CACI is its P/B ratio of 1.97. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.17. CACI's P/B has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 1.68, with a median of 2.13, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CACI has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.74.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in CACI International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CACI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

