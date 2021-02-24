Is CACI International (CACI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is CACI International (CACI). CACI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.92. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.62. Over the last 12 months, CACI's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.57 and as low as 12.36, with a median of 15.83.

CACI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CACI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.84. Over the past 52 weeks, CACI's PEG has been as high as 2.06 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.45.

Another notable valuation metric for CACI is its P/B ratio of 2.05. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CACI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.17. Within the past 52 weeks, CACI's P/B has been as high as 2.78 and as low as 1.68, with a median of 2.16.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CACI has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.72.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CACI International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CACI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

