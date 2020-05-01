Is CACI International (CACI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is CACI International (CACI). CACI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 18.72 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.48. Over the past year, CACI's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.36 and as low as 12.36, with a median of 17.98.

We also note that CACI holds a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CACI's industry has an average PEG of 2.18 right now. Within the past year, CACI's PEG has been as high as 2.14 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 1.79.

We should also highlight that CACI has a P/B ratio of 2.55. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.90. Within the past 52 weeks, CACI's P/B has been as high as 2.87 and as low as 1.68, with a median of 2.32.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CACI has a P/S ratio of 1.12. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.27.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CACI International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CACI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

