Is CACI International (CACI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is CACI International (CACI). CACI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.79, which compares to its industry's average of 16.40. Over the past year, CACI's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.82 and as low as 13.39, with a median of 15.30.

Another notable valuation metric for CACI is its P/B ratio of 2.28. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.51. CACI's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as 1.89, with a median of 2.28, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CACI has a P/S ratio of 1.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.25.

Finally, we should also recognize that CACI has a P/CF ratio of 11.05. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CACI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.66. Over the past 52 weeks, CACI's P/CF has been as high as 13.72 and as low as 10.16, with a median of 11.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in CACI International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CACI is an impressive value stock right now.

