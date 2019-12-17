Is CACI International (CACI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CACI International (CACI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CACI International is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CACI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI's full-year earnings has moved 1.51% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CACI has gained about 68.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 32.83% on average. This shows that CACI International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CACI belongs to the Computer - Services industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 33.95% so far this year, so CACI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CACI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

