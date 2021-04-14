Is CACI International (CACI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is CACI International (CACI). CACI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.76 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.78. Over the last 12 months, CACI's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.09 and as low as 13.73, with a median of 15.71.

CACI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.50. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CACI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.73. Within the past year, CACI's PEG has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.46.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CACI's P/B ratio of 2.22. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.17. Over the past 12 months, CACI's P/B has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 1.81, with a median of 2.15.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CACI has a P/S ratio of 1.09. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.69.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CACI International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CACI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

