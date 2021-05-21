Is Cabot (CBT) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cabot (CBT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CBT and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Cabot is one of 245 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's full-year earnings has moved 28.95% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CBT has returned 38.26% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 23.52% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cabot is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CBT belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.92% so far this year, meaning that CBT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to CBT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

