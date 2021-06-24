Is Cabot (CBT) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cabot (CBT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CBT and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Cabot is one of 245 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's full-year earnings has moved 29.93% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CBT has returned 27.61% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 18.34% on average. This means that Cabot is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CBT is a member of the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.08% so far this year, so CBT is performing better in this area.

CBT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

