Is Cabot (CBT) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Cabot (CBT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cabot is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's full-year earnings has moved 19.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CBT has returned 21.97% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 15.77% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Cabot is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CBT is a member of the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.32% so far this year, so CBT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track CBT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

