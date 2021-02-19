Is Cabot (CBT) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Cabot (CBT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Cabot is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's full-year earnings has moved 35.71% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CBT has returned about 8.18% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 5.88%. As we can see, Cabot is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CBT is a member of the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.13% so far this year, so CBT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CBT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

