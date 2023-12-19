Is Cabot (CBT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Cabot (CBT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.36, which compares to its industry's average of 14.71. Over the past year, CBT's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.25 and as low as 10.29, with a median of 11.31.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CBT has a P/CF ratio of 7.78. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CBT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.88. Within the past 12 months, CBT's P/CF has been as high as 11.40 and as low as 6.25, with a median of 8.64.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cabot is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CBT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cabot Corporation (CBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.