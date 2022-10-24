Is Cable One (NYSE:CABO) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cable One's Debt?

As you can see below, Cable One had US$3.83b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$284.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$3.54b.

How Healthy Is Cable One's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cable One had liabilities of US$235.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.75b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$284.7m in cash and US$76.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.63b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$4.54b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Cable One has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.6 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. If Cable One can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 18% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cable One's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Cable One recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Even if we have reservations about how easily Cable One is capable of staying on top of its total liabilities, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and EBIT growth rate make us think feel relatively unconcerned. We think that Cable One's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cable One you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

