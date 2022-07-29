Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is one of 143 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CHRW has gained about 0.4% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 11.2%. As we can see, C.H. Robinson Worldwide is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Canadian National (CNI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.2%.

For Canadian National, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.4% so far this year, so CHRW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Canadian National falls under the Transportation - Rail industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #78. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Canadian National as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.