Is Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Byline Bancorp (BY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.56, which compares to its industry's average of 7.89. Over the past year, BY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.69 and as low as 6.72, with a median of 8.55.

Investors should also recognize that BY has a P/B ratio of 0.91. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.11. Over the past year, BY's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.02.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BY has a P/CF ratio of 6.88. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.46. Over the past 52 weeks, BY's P/CF has been as high as 9.71 and as low as 6.28, with a median of 7.77.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Northeast value stock, take a look at Capital Bancorp (CBNK). CBNK is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Capital Bancorp also has a P/B ratio of 1.12 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.11. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.63, as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.18.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Byline Bancorp and Capital Bancorp are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BY and CBNK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.