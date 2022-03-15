Is Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byline Bancorp (BY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Byline Bancorp is a member of our Finance group, which includes 894 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byline Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BY's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BY has returned 0.6% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 6.5%. This shows that Byline Bancorp is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP). The stock has returned 1% year-to-date.

In Crescent Capital BDC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Byline Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2% this year, meaning that BY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Crescent Capital BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved -2.3% year to date.

Byline Bancorp and Crescent Capital BDC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.