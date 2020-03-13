Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Byd Co. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BYDDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 2.63% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BYDDY has returned about 0.81% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -19.37%. This shows that Byd Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BYDDY belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 24.24% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on BYDDY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

