Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Byd Co., Ltd. is one of 119 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 24.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BYDDY has returned 23.5% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 12.1%. This means that Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF). The stock is up 12.4% year-to-date.

For Mercedes-Benz Group AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.4% this year, meaning that BYDDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Mercedes-Benz Group AG is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Byd Co., Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

